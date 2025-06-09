Four to front court for alleged fraud

Three women and a man have been charged by the Fiji Police Cyber team for separate cases of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The first case involves a woman in her 40s residing in Nausori, who is alleged to have dishonestly obtained a sum of $2,300 from the victim through a bank transfer in July last year.

The investigation revealed that the accused allegedly used a fake facebook account to deceive the victim into receiving a package from overseas.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim believed the accused and sent money for the package, and when several attempts to make contact with the accused became futile, a report was lodged with Police.

In the second case, a woman in her 30s is alleged to have dishonestly obtained a sum of $594 from the victim, after she transferred the said amount without her consent in September 2023.

In the third case, a man in his 40s is alleged to have dishonestly obtained a sum of $100 from the victim in June 2023.

The accused had allegedly stated that he was recruiting individuals for overseas employment, whereby the victim transferred the money for the opportunity.

The fourth case involves a woman in her 30s, who allegedly dishonestly obtained a sum of $1000 from the victim, who wanted to purchase Gold gift cards being sold by the accused.

When the victim realized it was a scam, a report was lodged with Police.

All four accused persons will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.