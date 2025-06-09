Forum targets green growth

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications]

The European Union–Pacific Business Forum opened in Nadi today, with climate change and renewable energy driving the agenda.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, says the Pacific is ready to stand as equal partners in global trade and climate action.

He stresses that the region will not sit back and wait for assistance.

“We do not ask to be rescued. We ask to be recognised, as partners with solutions, with vision, and with determination.”



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica. [Photo Credit: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications]

Head of Asia and Pacific Division of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Edvardas Bumsteinas, says they are committed to financing the Pacific’s clean energy transition and supporting global climate goals.

“As the EU climate bank, the EIB is helping to meet the commitments of the Paris Agreement, the International Treaty on Climate Change, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We pledged 1 trillion euros in investment for the climate and the environment by 2030, and we are on track to meet that target. And importantly for this region, we are not distant.”

Energy Fiji Limited Chief Executive, Fatiaki Gibson, says major steps are already being taken to grow the nation’s solar energy network, with private sector partnerships close to being sealed.

“What EFL is currently doing is that for the solar energy space, we’ve gone out like a solicited bid using the support of IFC, and we’re close to closing that tender.”

The inaugural EU–Pacific Business Forum has brought together political leaders, investors, and development partners to map out the region’s economic growth and climate resilience.

The Forum continues tomorrow with discussions on renewable energy, digital transformation, and sustainable ocean economies, as Fiji positions itself at the forefront of regional climate leadership.

