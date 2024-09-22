Former MP Salote Radrodro back home

Former opposition member Salote Radrodro is now back home with her family and loved ones after being released from prison this morning.

It was an emotional Sunday morning for the Radrodro family and close relatives who gathered at her home in Tacirua, Suva to welcome her.

The former SODELPA party member, while acknowledging her family and all those that took the time to visit her while serving her terms in prison, says that in the past two years serving in the Suva Women Correction Center in Korovou, her mind and heart did not feel like she was in prison for the love and care she received from the Fiji Correction staff wand other women inmates.

She says though it was a challenging moment for what transpired; she felt that everything that happened was on God’s plans and guidance for the past two years behind bars.

Her eldest son Alipate Radrodro welcomed his mom and having her return home on Sunday is a complete blessing.

Radrodro was accompanied by Fiji Corrections Officers to her home where she was welcomed by a church service before a traditional welcoming ceremony.

The former MP was sentenced to prison in 2022 after being found guilty of charges of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantages with other SODELPA MPs including Tui Namosi Ratu Suliano Matanitobua and Niko Nawaikula who have all served their terms behind bars and released.