Former Fiji Netball Coach dead in drowning  incident

Former Fiji Pearls Coach Unaisi Rokoura has been confirmed dead following a drowning incident at Navuso Agriculture School.

Police report that the incident occurred yesterday morning while Rokoura and two women were collecting freshwater mussels.

Witnesses observed a 34-year-old woman struggling to hold onto Rokoura before both were swept underwater.

The body of the 34-year-old woman has been recovered and is currently at Mokani morgue.

Searches continue for Rokoura’s remains as authorities work to recover her body.

