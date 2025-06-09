Foreign worker applications under scrutiny

Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga

The government is fast-tracking reforms to immigration laws following concerns over foreign worker applications and outdated processes.

Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said his office would review the draft bills through the cabinet subcommittee on legislation before they go to Cabinet.

Turaga states if not in late November, the Bills are expected in the first sitting of December or the first session next year.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that consultants like David Solvalu help speed up the legislative reform process and several Bills are already under review by the drafting team.

The laws are a priority as they directly affect immigration services.

“But certainly we are looking at vetting applications by foreign workers, I think there is sufficient due diligence is required by the immigration department before we actually approve applications.”

Turaga notes the review is needed because the foreign worker situation is constantly changing.

He adds that while many workers from Pakistan and Bangladesh are in the country, other qualified individuals are not given opportunities.

He said sufficient due diligence was required before approving applications.

Consultant David Solvalu explains that the Immigration Bill sets out high-level principles for visas and permits, while the detailed regulations, approved by Cabinet, cover the finer points.

Public consultations showed concerns on both sides, some wanted stricter requirements, others fairer opportunities. The framework aims to balance these views.

Turaga said the bill was drafted alongside regulations to avoid delays seen in other laws, like the Child Justice Act and Adoption laws.

A strong law, he says, combines the principal act with supporting regulations, covering permits to reside, work and related processes.

The final report and draft bills have now been handed over for review as the government prepares to implement updated migration laws.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.