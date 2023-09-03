FNU prioritizes TVET programs

The Fiji National University is undertaking significant strides to prioritize technical and vocational education and training, or TVET.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says the university is currently upskilling academics across all its seven colleges, who can then pass on their knowledge to students to address the skills and expertise gaps deriving from the brain and labour drain.

She adds that FNU is also on the verge of getting all of its TVET courses accredited by the Asia Pacific Accreditation and Certification Commission.

“It just means that when you leave, you can go anywhere in the world, because it’s already good as it is, although already we are losing but with that accreditation, it makes our people have options further.”

She adds that while this opens up more opportunities for our local workforce, the university is also conscious of the ramifications for our labour market.

Professor Baba says the skill sets of Fijians are highly sought after, and the FNU will play a key role in sourcing the local workforce while, at the same time, equipping graduates with the right qualifications.