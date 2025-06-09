FNU advances key projects amid hurdles

[File Photo]

The Fiji National University is facing challenges in meeting the industry expectations due to limited government funding and ageing facilities.

While making submissions before the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, FNU representatives addressed concerns about a disconnect between Technical and Vocational Education and Training programs and the evolving demands of the labour market.

According to the representatives, while the university has established forums and advisory committees to engage industry partners, key barriers remain.

FNU Technical and Vocational Education and Training Dr. Isimeli Tagicakiverata says they need adequate funding to improve infrastructure and match the expectations of industry.

“Our grant has been decreasing consistently over the last two, three years, and we’ve been saying all along that TVET is not cheap. Our training for cookery, baking, and patisserie the training kitchens is expensive. Our facilities for TVET in Samabula in Narere all need upgrading. Our facility in Naiyaca is in a sad state. We need funding to improve those facilities.”

FNU Chief Financial Officer Nilesh Prasad says they have prioritised several critical infrastructure projects.

“The higher priority ones are given the go-ahead first, so we have completed a whole number of new projects. The Pacific Centre for Maritime Studies, the CBHTS, that’s the College of Business, Hospitality, Tourism, Building, another project was put on hold as they currently it’s with FICAC, so after the clearance, the management together with the council has decided to go ahead with developing that, so very soon we’ll be starting off with another project.”

FNU has also partnered with a U.S. company that will invest over $14 million to improve maritime training and update courses.

A formal agreement is expected soon.

