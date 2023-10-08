Flight to Tel Aviv faces uncertainty

Aerial shot of Tel Aviv Airport. [Source: Aviation]

Fiji Airways has announced that its scheduled charter flight from Hong Kong to Tel Aviv, set for Tuesday is now under review.

The national airline cited a serious security situation in Israel as the reason for this decision.

Fiji Airways emphasized its reliance on guidance from Israeli security authorities, who will ultimately determine whether the airline can safely operate flights to and from Tel Aviv.

The situation is being closely monitored and the airline is prepared to respond to any changes in the security landscape.

Passengers are encouraged to regularly check for updates on the airline’s official website at www.fijiairways.com/manage/travel-alerts.

Fiji Airways has reassured the public that the safety and security of both its staff and passengers remain their highest priority.

Meanwhile, international news reports indicate that numerous other airlines are rushing to cancel flights into Israel following a surprise attack by Palestinian militants.

These militants fired thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israeli towns during a Jewish holiday, raising concerns and prompting airlines to take precautionary measures.