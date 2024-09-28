First Suva Cook-off provides exposure for food MSMEs

The food and beverage industry is increasingly recognized as a crucial driver of economic growth and livelihood enhancement in Fiji.

This has been emphasized by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica at the inaugural Suva Cook-Off gourmet street food event, organized by the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation.

He states the Suva Cook-Off aims to create a platform for MSME’s in the street food sector, granting them the recognition they deserve and spotlighting the culinary talents within the community.

“The Suva Cook-Off show is the first fundraising event by the newly rebranded MSME Council, as mentioned by the Chairman, to raise funds that is aimed to build advocacy work alongside collaborating with our Ministry for the betterment of MSME growth in Fiji. And for this, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to FSEF and the MSME Council and all the sponsors who have made this event possible. Your commitment to fostering innovation and growth amongst MSMEs in the food and beverage industry has to be commended.”

This initiative, Kamikamica says not only allows food vendors to showcase their skills but also fosters opportunities for learning and partnership with culinary experts.

In the last financial year, the Ministry of MSMEs received a total of 558 applications, with 323 granted approval.

Notably, 40 percent of these approvals were for ventures within the food and beverage sector, stressing the growing interest and potential in this area.

The event celebrated the creativity, resilience, and diverse talents of street food vendors who contribute to Fiji’s rich culinary landscape.

Kamikamica expressed optimism that such events would inspire more MSMEs to enter the food and beverage industry.

The platform provides valuable opportunities for vendors to elevate their craft and share their culinary expertise.

The Suva Cook-Off featured 11 food booths offering a variety of unique street food experiences to over 300 guests.