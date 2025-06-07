Fire destroys old birthing unit

A fire broke out early this morning at the old birthing unit located opposite the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

The blaze, which reportedly started around 4am prompted an immediate response from firefighters and police, who quickly cordoned off the area to ensure public safety.

Authorities closed traffic at the corner of Amy Street, as well as sections of Waimanu Road and Brown Street, to allow emergency crews to contain the fire and manage the scene.

As of this morning, both firefighters and police remain on site, working to extinguish the flames and secure the area.

At this stage, the cause of the fire has not been confirmed, and investigations are ongoing.

There have been no official reports of injuries or damage to the nearby CWM Hospital, which continues to serve as the main healthcare facility for the greater Suva area.

This is a developing story.

