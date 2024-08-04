Fiji’s reform efforts advance

[Source: Pacific Islands Forum/ Facebook]

The government has been undertaking comprehensive reforms for the past six years with development partners to improve Fiji’s governance and management of public finances.

This includes enhancing the policy, legal, and institutional framework for state-owned enterprises and government agencies.

Fiji has secured two billion dollars in concessional loans and grants from development partners, including the Asian Development Bank, Australia, New Zealand, and the European Union.

ADB Director General Leah Gutierrez reiterates their support for achieving sustainable economic growth.

Gutierrez also stresses the importance of prioritizing key areas of development.

“By supporting critical policy reforms in the energy and water sector, the program can also help improve the sustainability of Fiji’s plant infrastructure investments in those sectors where ADB is also engaging and mobilizing project financing.”

These collaborative efforts aim to strengthen Fiji’s economic foundation and ensure long-term prosperity.