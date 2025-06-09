Fiji’s informal settlements programme extended to 2027

[file photo]

The Fiji Resilient Informal Settlements Programme has been extended until May 2027 to help vulnerable communities better prepare for climate change and natural disasters.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says, the programme run in partnership with UN Habitat, focuses on settlements in Lami, Nadi, Lautoka and Sigatoka.

“This programme is central to our national efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change and reduce disaster risks in vulnerable urban communities, particularly for those living in the informal settlements.”

He says, this includes climate action plans, community training, and major infrastructure projects such as evacuation centres, drainage upgrades, and footpaths to improve safety during floods.

Nalumisa says by 2027 at least 16 projects will be completed, giving thousands of Fijians safer and more resilient living conditions.

He adds the programme is a lifeline for families facing daily risks from flooding, cyclones and rising sea levels, and shows government’s commitment to climate resilience and inclusive development.

