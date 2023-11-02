Fiji’s heritage town battles climate change

Fiji’s historic town of Levuka on Ovalau Island is under jeopardy as rising sea levels and coastal erosion encroach on its coastlines.

Residents are worried given the towns’ significant representation of Fiji’s evolving history, dating back to the pre-colonial era, colonial times and modern Fiji.

Today this piece of history is threatened by climate change.

According to Kelevi Toka the Mata kei Verata of Levuka Vakaviti Village, each tide has been eating away at the shoreline of Levuka town, and they are concerned that relocating the town will soon be a possibility.

“Let’s take a look back, this island has been host to many critical historical events in Fiji, like the ceding of Fiji to Great Britain over 100 years ago. We still have those artifacts to remember the historical events of the past. That is why this island is very important.”

Another village elder Ratu Jope Sigaruarua of Levuka Vakaviti Village says they are deeply concerned that climate change may devastate the island’s fragile nature.

Ratu Jope says the town was instrumental in developing Fiji and this is why this piece of history needs to be preserved.

“These historical artifacts signifies the importance of the events of the past and the influence of people of Levuka in it but climate change is slowly taking its toll especially with the eroding shoreline near our town. These are issues that we are starting to notice.”

Meanwhile Minister for Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka says they are aware that this is a huge threat and are in constant conversation with relevant stakeholders to ensure that this growing threat is managed.

Ditoka adds that they are looking for partners who are willing to financially support government in its efforts to preserving Ovalau Island’s historical and environmental assets.

“It’s important to maintain these heritage sites because once you lose it you can’t get it back and that’s probably why the heritage foundation of Fiji is looking at it from that perspective. Some things are worth more than money.”

Ditoka admits that Ovalau Island’s historical treasures are not just relics of the past but living testaments to the resilience of the Fijian people and need to be preserved, although this will come at a cost.