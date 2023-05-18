FijiFirst MP’s precluded from parliament proceedings

Ariel shot of Parliament. [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

The 24 members of suspended FijiFirst Party will not be able to take part in the proceedings of Parliament or any Parliamentary committees for the duration of the suspension.

The office of the Speaker of the Fiji Parliament received correspondence from the Acting Registrar of Political Parties informing that the FijiFirst Party was suspended with immediate effect from yesterday, 17th May.

In a statement, Parliament Secretariats says this also means that all 24 members are precluded from participating in all related activities such as representing Parliament in meetings, workshops, seminars, conferences, assemblies, and so forth, for the period of suspension until the suspension of the registration is lifted.

It also says that in addition, all FijiFirst members cannot be entitled to any remuneration from Parliament for the duration of the suspension.