Fijians urged to avoid ‘SFCVIBE’ pyramid scheme

Consumers across Fiji are being urged to exercise extreme caution regarding an online platform operating under the name SFCVIBE Rating Limited.

The Consumer Council of Fiji says recent evidence suggests the platform is a sophisticated task-based pyramid scheme designed to defraud Fijians of their hard-earned money.

The platform reportedly lures victims with promises of high payouts for performing simple digital tasks, such as rating and reviewing movies. However, participants are required to pay upfront monthly subscription fees to unlock work levels, a classic hallmark of a fraudulent operation, similar to the infamous eBayShop scheme.

According to investigations conducted by the Consumer Council, SFCVIBE uses several deceptive tactics to exploit users.

The Council says that the platform operates on a pay-to-earn model, where individuals must first pay a subscription fee or deposit before they can begin working.

The Council stresses that legitimate employment opportunities do not require any form of entry fee.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says this new wave of digital scams is specifically targeting individuals seeking secondary income in the growing digital economy.

The Council adds that the platform also uses tiered membership structures and VIP levels to encourage users to deposit larger sums of money in exchange for supposedly higher returns.

The movie review tasks appear to serve merely as a front to legitimise the flow of money, as the system allegedly relies on new member deposits to pay existing users. Heavy recruitment incentives further pressure members to invite friends and family to earn commissions, which drives the scheme.

The Anti-Scams Taskforce has previously warned the public about similar click-and-earn schemes that have left thousands facing financial losses, including the collapse of eBayShop.

