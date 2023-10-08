Fijians safe amidst tensions in Israel

[Source: BBC]

Reports from Israel confirm the safety of Fijians currently in the region to observe the Feast of the Tabernacle.

The message, relayed through Facebook comes from Senior Pastor Manasa Kolivuso of Faith Harvest Church Nausori and Ro Teimumu Kepa, Marama na Roko Tui Dreketi.

Pastor Kolivuso shared a live video from an Israeli hotel, recounting the tense moments following a recent attack by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.

Article continues after advertisement

He described how Fijians and others had to seek shelter in bomb shelters multiple times as alarms sounded.

Despite the harrowing experience, Pastor Kolivuso assured concerned relatives that Fijians are safe and in contact with each other.

He emphasized that the team is strictly adhering to security protocols, remaining indoors until clearance is given by authorities.

Ro Teimumu also provided reassurance, stating that Fijians in Israel are in good health and spirits in Jerusalem.

She called on fellow Fijians to join them in prayers for all parties affected by the recent attacks.

In response to the escalating situation, Israel has launched a series of airstrikes on Gaza, resulting in casualties on both sides.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country is “at war” and vowed that Hamas would face unprecedented consequences.

While the exact number of Fijians in Israel remains uncertain, it is estimated that around 100 Fijians attended the recently concluded Feast of the Tabernacle.

International observers continue to monitor the situation closely, as diplomatic efforts aim to ease tensions and promote peace in the region.