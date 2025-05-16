Fijians demand more in next budget

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad is promising that the 2025-2026 National Budget will be a “responsible budget.”

However, low-income earning Fijians hit by increasing cost of living, poor infrastructure, and low wages say they want more than promises.

As the government prepares to deliver the next National Budget, people are demanding more in terms of healthcare, education, road upgrades, wages, and social support.

Nausori resident, Abunesh Prasad, says Fiji needs more investment in health and education.

“I would see the investment in the health sector. We have a shortage of nurses and doctors. They are moving to greener pastures. If we can look at their salaries. We can invest more in our education. If we have a good education system, that will filter good leadership in Fiji.”

Suva resident, Bale Savou, says poor services and bad roads are still frustrating.

“I think that improvement and development in social welfare are needed. And it’s so frustrating to go and top up her bus card. And it’s just 15 dollars compared to the amount that was promised on the first day. And also, our road conditions. I believe most road accidents are caused by the conditions of the roads.”

Meanwhile, a Lami Resident, Luke Caka, says wages need to go up.

“I think they have to increase the wages of the people. They have done some part of what they have said.”

Professor Prasad says the 2025-2026 national budget will focus on both short-term needs and long-term goals.

“A budget that will be based on what we anticipate might happen globally. We are probably having one of the most uncertain global economic environments right now. And some of the measures in the budget will be anticipatory because we feel that things might happen.”

Prasad says the government will keep funding roads, water, power, and healthcare, especially in rural areas.

