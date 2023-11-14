Fijians brave wet Diwali celebrations

Despite the wet and windy conditions, Fijians braved the elements to celebrate Diwali in their homes and communities.

FBC News visited homes in the Suva-Nausori corridor, beginning from Nadali, Koronivia and Narere to suburbs in Vatuwaqa and Suva, where many residents decked their houses in bright lights and colours to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

Isolated explosions of fireworks littered the night sky across the Central Division while some members of the public were seen walking along residential areas, requesting sweets from the Hindu faithful.

Nadali resident Priti Devi says Diwali this year is different from previous years because of the hike in prices for decorations and ingredients for savoury sweets.

The mother of three says the risk associated with the impending weather catastrophe, which has been upgraded to Tropical Cyclone Mal, meant that she and her family had to cut back on their spending for the much-anticipated event.

Meanwhile, Priti Chauhan of Nadali sub-division says the family could not utilize all the decorations and lights they had bought for Diwali celebrations this year due to the adverse weather conditions.

Chauhan says despite this sad predicament, she made sure to have a warm celebration with her family, friends and neighbours.



Acharya family

Krishan Acharya of Mandir Street in Nadera says he also downgraded his house decorations and festivities due to the weather catastrophe.