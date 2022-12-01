Young not understanding seriousness of voting: Dr Kishore

Polling venue at USP's Statham Campus.

Fiji Higher Education Commission Director Rohit Kishore believes that more awareness on voting will make a difference in the future.

Dr Kishore who visited a few polling venues yesterday in the day says the voter turnout varied at the venues he visited.

He says almost 40 to 45 percent of the voters are between the age of 18 and 40 and this age group is said to have a low voter turnout.

Dr Kishore believes that tertiary students and young working generation are taking things for granted.

He adds people need to understand the seriousness of voting.

“It’s not that they don’t want to vote but I think they don’t think that it is really important for them to vote so I think a bit of education and a bit of awareness on why is it important for them to vote may help in future.”

Doctor Kishore says the Fijian Election Office has been creating awareness and has been very informative.

However, he says some Fijians are not taking heed of it.