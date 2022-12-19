SODELPA sends team back for negotiations

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has sent its negotiation team to further discuss some aspects of what is on offer by the Fiji First and the People’s Alliance/National Federation Party coalition.

A final decision will be made on Wednesday afternoon.

Following a Management Board Meeting, which has concluded, SODELPA leader Viliame Gavoka, has described the deliberations within the party hierarchy as fruitful.

“The decision has been made by the Management Board that the negotiating team goes back to the parties concerned, re-look at some aspects of the offer and bring it back to the Management Board at 2pm.”



SODELPA leader Viliame Gavoka

Gavoka says the next round of talks will decide who SODELPA will side with to form the next government.

He says they have been discussing with other parties for the past couple of days.

He did not take any questions from the media.