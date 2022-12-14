Slow start to Labasa polling

Vilikesa Raikalo

It was a slow start for some polling venues in Labasa Town area as the people of Labasa are slowly starting to walk in.

An early bird, Vilikesa Raikalo was the first to cast his vote at Shri Guru Nanak Khalsa School.

The 59-year-old is voting for the third time, and he had been waiting from 6am.

Raikalo says because he has had experience jn voting he decided to come early this time as there was an expected long queue later in the day.

More voters are turning up at the polling venue.