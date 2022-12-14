Naulumatua pleased with voting process

Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate Mere Naulumatua [right] was one of the early voters at Marist Convent in Lami.

Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate Mere Naulumatua was one of the early voters at Marist Convent in Lami.

Naulumatua was at the polling station just after it opened at 7.30am.

She commended the conduct of the FEO, saying the elderly and the disabled were well taken care of.

She expressed her gratitude for being able to vote today after months of anticipation and planning, proudly showing her inked finger and a voter badge.

Lami residents were eager to cast their votes early, with a long line at the primary school after it opened.