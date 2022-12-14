MOG members present at key areas

Multi-National Observer Group Australia Co-Chair, Rebecca Sharkie

The members of the Multi-National Observer Group will be present at hundreds of polling stations around the country to observe Fijians who will cast their vote.

Some of the MOG members will also be present at the counting and tallying of votes when polling ends at 6pm.

Multi-National Observer Group Australia Co-Chair, Rebecca Sharkie who was present at the launching of the poll at Suva Grammar School with a few other observers says it is a privilege to be part of this event.

She says they will be observing the Electoral process around the clock.

“Now our observers play an important role in supporting a transparent and credible election. Observers have been on the ground in Fiji observing every step of this election since the issuance of the Writ on the 31st of October this year.”

She says pre-election they’ve been collecting information from a wide range of stakeholders

The government of Fiji has invited Australia, Indonesia and India to co-lead the group for this election, similar to the arrangements made in 2014 and 2018 General Elections.

The MOG is made up of over 90 accredited observers from 16 countries and two international organizations who role is to observe 2022 Fijian Election.