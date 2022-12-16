General Election was conducted peacefully: Wong

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong during a PIF press conference in Suva earlier this year. [File Photo]

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong says Fiji’s General Election was conducted peacefully in an orderly manner.

Wong told ABC News that they are also watching the electoral process closely.

She made the comments amid the political party’s dissent over the continuous of vote counting following the Fijian Elections Office results from App glitch on Wednesday night.

Multinational Observers Group media spokesperson Kirsten Storey says they will continue to observe this important electoral process.