Final Results
FijiFirst
PAP
NFP
SODELPA
Unity Fiji
FLP
PAP
NFP
SODELPA
Unity Fiji
FLP
Full Results

Fijian Election

General Election was conducted peacefully: Wong

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected]

December 16, 2022 11:30 am

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong during a PIF press conference in Suva earlier this year. [File Photo]

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong says Fiji’s General Election was conducted peacefully in an orderly manner.

Wong told ABC News that they are also watching the electoral process closely.

She made the comments amid the political party’s dissent over the continuous of vote counting following the Fijian Elections Office results from App glitch on Wednesday night.

Multinational Observers Group media spokesperson Kirsten Storey says they will continue to observe this important electoral process.

PA leads, Bainimarama takes individual lead

Kalouniwai yet to respond to inquiry

FEO to update results App progressively

Votes from police and military officers split between Rabuka and Bainimarama

General Election was conducted peacefully: Wong

New results pour in

Methodist Church writes to President

I have nothing to hide: Saneem

Rabuka says he will not instigate another coup

No official complaint yet from parties: SoE

Gamora and Star-Lord Reunite in New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Photo

Fiji reminds Olympian of humble beginnings

Special NCC for Tailevu Naitasiri club

Vote counting is manual: Saneem

SoE provides space for media at Count Centre

Some party agents were very aggressive: SoE

McCaig breaks 16-year-record

SODELPA demands a full manual count of all votes

Fijian trio to officiate in OFC U-17 championship

FCS commends family support for cancer patients

USP launches first biofuel lab

Rainibogi finishes 22nd

First set of final results released

FLP questions provisional poll results

Person with a disability casts vote from taxi

Be vigilant says FICAC Commissioner

PA to lodge petition

It has been a struggle: Gavoka

Cancer screenings are vital: Tuvakasiga

Tailevu woman make it count

Parents reminded to be vigilant

Woman in custody following drug raid

Man in custody for allegedly stealing car

Sigatoka bound lane temporarily closed

Young not understanding seriousness of voting: Dr Kishore

FijiFirst leads provisional results

SoE confident App won't have future issues

FEO resumes releasing provisional results

FEO Results App faces issues

Provisional results on hold

Latest provisional results

Breakdown by divisions also released by FEO

Counting begins

311,000 have voted so far

First-time voters turn up to Namadi polling station

Woman walks for almost two hours to cast her vote

Voter hopes for disability inclusiveness

Voter applauds Election process

Voting process easier says villager

Figures not looking impressive

SOE sends condolences to voter’s family

Bainimarama exercises his voting right

FijiFirst GS casts vote

Over 27 percent Fijians have voted

Ro Teimumu urging Fijians to vote

Mother sells juice while waiting to vote.

83-year-old braves scorching sun to cast vote

Saula happy to be operating free transport

Retired school teacher commends Fijian Elections Office

PA’s Lobendan votes

Around 1, 500 extra officers deployed: Police Chief

108-year-old Bi votes

Seruiratu impressed with FEO services

Grief fails to stop Ba family from voting

Chand urges youths to vote

All Polling Stations operational: SoE

Gavoka urges Fijians to vote

MOG members present at key areas

Naulumatua pleased with voting process

Rabuka votes in Namadi

Immobility challenge fails to dampen voter's spirit

Ali happy to vote

Early numbers excite Saneem

Fijians in Navua queued before 7.30am to vote

President votes in Suva

Elderly patriotic friends vote in Lautoka

Slow start to Labasa polling

An elderly citizen joins voting line

581 Fijians to vote in Rewa District School

Free public transport for voters now operating

Eager voters along the Coral Coast

Cooperate with presiding officers: Saneem

Marist 7s back in March

Voters in Navua turn out to vote

It’s Election Day in Fiji

SoE to seek assistance from the courts if needed

Double-blind data entry to ensure no discrepancies: SoE

Polling agents given advanced warning

MOG hopes for good voter turnout

Use holiday to vote: Batiweti

Church raises awareness on election

Fijians urged to cast their votes

Arson ruled in school fire

Exercise your right tomorrow: Saneem

Coaching next for Fiji Kulas rep

FEO reminds employers of tomorrow

Flood warning remains

Sowakula sign for Clermont

PCC and USP advocate on cleaner Pacific this Christmas

Investigation on fake emails continue

SPCA notes an increase in number of stray animals

