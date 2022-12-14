Fijians in Navua queued before 7.30am to vote

More than 100 Fijians lined up at Rampur School in Navua before 7.30 this morning to cast their votes.

FBC News spoke to a number of people who say they are taking advantage of the beautiful weather and coming in early to vote.

First-time voter, 18-year-old Eneriko Senileba of Tokotoko Back Road in Navua says he left his workplace 6.30am to reach his polling venue at Rampur School.

Senileba who just started working was up all night providing security at one of the polling venues in Navua.

He says he is relieved that he has voted and will now await for the results.