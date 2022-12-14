Elderly patriotic friends vote in Lautoka

Two elderly friends lined up at 6:45 a.m. today to vote at Tilak High School in Lautoka.

Ninety-five-year-old Ilisapeci Suve and 79-year-old Kalusi Lalagavesi have been good friends for years and consider voting a national obligation.

Suve says the last time she voted was several years ago.

Article continues after advertisement

“I like to vote again now because I am still alive. When I’m gone, I’m gone. It’s finished.”

Lalagavesi says she doesn’t mind standing for hours in the early morning heat of Lautoka to ensure that she casts her vote.

“If I slept in and never turned up to vote, I’ll feel guilty because I am not doing my duty to the nation.”

Suve and Lalagavesi are encouraging people to go out and exercise their constitutional right to vote.

Voting at the 854 polling venues will close at 6pm.