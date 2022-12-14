Early numbers excite Saneem

Polling is now in full swing as the 2022 General Election continues until 6pm today.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem has so far given the thumbs up to those who turned up early to cast their votes.

He says those who haven’t turned up that they have a few more hours left.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s Election Day in Fiji and it comes once every four years. If you are still thinking about coming out to vote, make the decision to come and vote, that’s all we can say. Polling stations are now open, and we are blessed with good weather, we are blessed with very good numbers turning up in the morning, but we want everyone to come. To come down and vote and make your voice count.”

606,092 Fijians are registered to vote today.