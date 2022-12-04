Breakdown by divisions also released by FEO

The breakdown so far of the provisional results has also been released by the Fijian Elections Office.

The People’s Alliance Party in the Central Division has picked up 14,097 votes so far, in the Eastern Division 1936, the Western Division 8,298 and the North 8,624.

For the FijiFirst in the Central they ranked in 3844 votes so far, Eastern Division 614, Western Division 4221 votes and Northern 9,789.

The Fiji Labour Party has so far collected 2173 votes in the Central Division, Eastern Division 32, Western Division 953 votes so far and Northern Division 2,973 votes.

The National Federation Party currently has 1600 votes in the Central Division, Eastern Division 126, Western Division 2,143 and Northern 1981.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has so far in the Central Division 2,207 votes, Eastern Division 233, Western Division 965 and Northern 2,271votes.

The Unity Fiji Party in the Central Division has picked up 1,653 votes so far, Eastern Division 59 votes, Western Division 530 votes while the North 1,608.