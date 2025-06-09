Fiji urges global action on climate mobility

[ Source: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change/ Facebook ]

Forty-two communities in the country have been identified for future relocation, 17 of which have been prioritized by the government, while two communities are currently in transition.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Mosese Bulitavu, while delivering a call to action at the High-Level Opening Session of the Berlin Climate Mobility Forum in Germany.

Bulitavu adds that six communities have been relocated, highlighting the urgency of climate mobility and the need for global solidarity.

He reiterated that climate mobility was a lived reality for Fijians and many Small Island Developing States.

He adds that since 2012, Fiji has led efforts to relocate vulnerable communities affected by rising seas and intensifying climate impacts.

Bulitavu highlighted two major instruments of Fiji’s climate mobility strategy, which are the Communities Climate Adaptation Facility and the Climate Relocation of Communities Trust Fund.

He has called on Germany and fellow developed country partners to join the Robert Bosch Stiftung in supporting C-CAF, noting that several grant projects are set to begin in the coming weeks.

He further welcomed the Green Climate Fund’s efforts to explore localized climate financing models through this facility.

He adds that in strengthening its national systems, Fiji is also working through the Pacific Climate Mobility Initiative to develop a national blueprint for climate mobility, supported by the GCCM and aligned with the Pacific Regional Framework on Climate Mobility.

