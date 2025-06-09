Fiji to showcase outsourcing strength at Global CX Event

[File Photo]

Fiji’s outsourcing industry is set to take centre stage at the Customer Contact Week Australia and New Zealand Winter 2025 in Melbourne this week.

Outsource Fiji will be represented by Corporate Affairs Manager Shivika Patel, Marketing and Communications Consultant Pravin Narain, and Grey Mouse Fiji and Australia CEO Faiyaz Khan.

Executive Director Josefa Wivou says the event is a strategic move to position Fiji as a premium outsourcing partner for Australia and New Zealand, highlighting the nation’s talent, cultural alignment, and service excellence.

Josefa Wivou, Executive Director [File Photo]

The delegation will promote Fiji’s capabilities in digital transformation, AI in customer service, and multilingual support, aiming to secure new partnerships and boost the country’s growing outsourcing sector.

