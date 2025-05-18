Fiji to host key regional nuclear science meeting

[Source: rcaro.org]

Fiji will play a leading role in shaping the future of nuclear science and technology in the Asia-Pacific as it hosts the 47th Meeting of National Representatives of the Regional Cooperative Agreement in Nadi next week.

The high-level meeting, which begins on Tuesday, brings together over 50 delegates from 22 countries to discuss regional priorities.

This includes enhancing collaboration and exploring new pathways to increase the relevance and impact of nuclear science in areas such as agriculture, health, and the environment.

Jointly coordinated by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the four-day event highlights Fiji’s growing commitment to scientific innovation and regional development.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Waterways, Dr. Andrew Tukana, and IAEA Director for Technical Cooperation in Asia and the Pacific, Deng Ge, will officiate at the opening.

The RCA operates under the International Atomic Energy Agency and includes member states such as Australia, New Zealand, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and Fiji.

