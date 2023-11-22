Fiji supports Chinese development initiatives

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), China’s President Xi Jinping [File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka speaks highly of his recent meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping at the margins of the APEC meeting in San Francisco earlier this month.

Rabuka says the inaugural bilateral meeting provided an opportunity for the two leaders to enhance the Fiji-China economic and diplomatic relations.

“President Xi’s global development initiative provides a timely call to action, to address the challenges hindering progress to implement Sustainable Development Goals. We commend China’s unwavering commitment to tackle climate change. Additionally the Global Civilization initiatives stands out as a transformative force that can empower nations to shape their own destinies.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Rabuka says many of China’s global agendas are in line with the Pacific region’s development aspirations.

“We also support China’s global security initiative aimed at establishing a diplomatic and security architecture based on multilateral treaties, alliances and institutions. We intend to participate in those in our promotion of Pacific as a global, regional zone of peace.”

Fiji shared bilateral relations with China as early as 1973.



[File Photo]

Rabuka’s meeting with the Chinese President marks the first time that the two leaders have met in the foreign policy space.