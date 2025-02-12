Fiji shows progress in fight against corruption

Fiji has made noticeable progress in addressing corruption, according to the latest results from the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index.

With a score of 55 out of 100, the country has returned to its 2021 level, improving its position to 50th out of 180 countries.

This places Fiji in the top 30 per cent of countries globally, offering a hopeful sign after a few years of inconsistent performance.

The CPI, a well-respected global measure published annually by Transparency International, tracks the public’s perception of corruption within the government.

Based on expert surveys from business leaders, academic researchers, and other influential groups, the index looks at factors like bribery, abuse of power and the openness of government institutions.

The data collected last year reflects a marked improvement in governance, particularly regarding accountability and anti-corruption measures.

Fiji’s rise in the rankings can largely be credited to stronger efforts by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The Commission’s ongoing investigations into bribery and financial mismanagement, as well as its strategic focus for 2024-2029, have helped improve public sector integrity.

However, the score does not mean the fight against corruption is over.

Political influence continues to affect independent bodies, and key transparency issues, such as asset disclosures for members of parliament and the lack of an access to information law, remain unresolved.

Regionally, Fiji ranks ninth out of 30 countries in the Asia-Pacific area.

While this shows an upward trend, it still falls behind countries like Australia and New Zealand, which are among its major trading partners.

However, Fiji performs better than its Pacific neighbors, including Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, though it still lags behind more developed nations such as Singapore.

Despite the positive progress, experts stress that more needs to be done. One critical area for improvement is transparency within FICAC itself.

Public reports on its activities and progress against its strategic goals would help boost trust. The introduction of a Code of Conduct Bill, already supported by the Attorney-General, could further strengthen anti-corruption efforts and ensure greater integrity in public office.

The government must also prioritize laws that guarantee access to public information and improve protections for whistleblowers, both essential for reducing corruption.

Fiji faces a unique challenge in balancing corruption prevention with its climate change efforts.

As a country vulnerable to rising sea levels and extreme weather, Fiji is a recipient of substantial climate-related funding.

Yet, without sufficient transparency, these funds could be mismanaged.

Corruption must be actively kept in check to ensure that climate resources are used for their intended purpose, sustainable solutions for the future.

While Fiji’s improved CPI score is a step forward, the road ahead is clear.

Continued transparency, accountability and reforms to key institutions will be crucial to sustaining this progress.

