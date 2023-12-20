Fiji Ports announces ambitious development plans

Despite global uncertainties, Fiji Ports remains resolute in its commitment to becoming the Pacific Green gateway for trade.

With a focus on infrastructure, efficiency, and innovation, Fiji Ports aims to contribute significantly to the economic growth of Fiji and the broader Pacific region.

Board Chair Pita Wise says Fiji Ports is committed to enhancing its infrastructure and capacity.

“We are currently in the detailed design phase of the Port of Lautoka yard 4 setting the stage for its construction to begin in 2024. The strategic initiative underscores Fiji Ports’ dedication to enhancing catering to the demand of trade and fostering economic growth in Fiji, the Wharf rehabilitation project has commenced. The construction work for Queen’s Wharf in Lautoka which began in 2022, is to be completed later in 2024 in Suva.”

Wise says a study is also being conducted to determine the future of the Suva port facilities.

“The Suva Port feasibility study is currently in progress. The study is an important initiative undertaken to assess the best option in determining the future of the Suva port facilities. This includes the study of relocation to a new port or upgrading of existing facilities.”

The Fiji Ship and Heavy Industry slipway which commenced in 2022 will continue as Fiji Ports are looking for partnerships to develop shipbuilding and ship repair facilities.