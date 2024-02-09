Fiji Pine establishes berthing docks

Rowena Acraman

Fiji Pine Limited is planning to build three berthing docks along the Macuata Province in the Northern Division to ensure quick deliveries of logs to its sawmills.

The two confirmed sites are in Namuka and Malau.

Executive Chair, Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure says the main reason for these docks is to make harvesting in the coastal areas easier.

He highlights the project will benefit landowners in nearby villages and ease transportation needs for both inland and coastal areas.

The docks will accommodate log barges for efficient transportation of harvested pine from Macuata to the company’s sawmills in Wairiki, Bua, and Drasa in Lautoka.

The establishment of these berthing points will optimize log delivery which will reduce cartage costs.