Fiji nears HIV epidemic warning line

Fiji is edging closer to a full-blown HIV epidemic.

Health officials say untreated STIs and rising drug use are driving the surge in new infections.

National HIV Outbreak and Cluster Response Chair Dr Jason Mitchell states that the country has moved from low to concentrated HIV levels and is now nearing a generalized outbreak.

He warns that untreated STIs make it easier to contract HIV, which is also fueling a rise in TB cases.

“We don’t have a strong needle and syringe exchange program to ensure that people who inject drugs have access to clean, sterile equipment, which is an essential public health response. We need to be careful in how we approach the drug issue in the country, and we need a balanced approach.”

Dr Mitchell says Fiji lacks a proper needle and syringe program to protect people who inject drugs.

He stresses the need for a balanced, non-punitive approach and says awareness alone is not enough.

Health Minister Atonio Lalabalavu says urgent action is needed as HIV and TB coinfections grow.

A new unit has now been set up to lead the response.

