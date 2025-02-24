Fiji Met monitors new system

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

While Tropical Cyclone Rae remains the immediate focus, another tropical system is developing far northwest of Fiji.

Fiji Meteorological Service Director Misaeli Funaki confirms that the system’s associated weather, particularly heavy rain, could impact Fiji in the coming days.

Funaki says they are monitoring the situation closely as the system develops.

“I think it is important for now to know that there is another tropical system that is developing to the far north-west of Fiji. But as I mentioned, the concern right now, or point of priority for us right now, is Tropical Cyclone Rae. As we move along and as Rae slowly, gradually moves away, we will also bring out the other tropical system, which is to the far north-west of us.”

Funaki adds that the Tropical Cyclone Rae, currently a Category 2 system, is expected to pass within Lau waters later as it continues its path southwards.

He adds that it is expected to exit Fiji waters by tomorrow morning.

“As we speak, Tropical Cyclone Rae is located 40 kilometers west of Vanuabalavu. It is traveling on a southward direction. The observations have been coming on the ground of the various places that have been experiencing some good winds.”

Funaki adds that the cyclone has brought strong winds and heavy rainfall, with the station in Udu point recording gusts of 94 kilometers per hour, while Vanuabalavu reported winds reaching 72 kilometers per hour.

Funaki says areas within the Lau Lomaviti group remain a primary concern as the system continues its path.

Residents are advised to remain alert and follow weather updates as heavy rain and strong winds may persist until the system fully clears Fiji waters.

