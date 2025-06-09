News

Fiji loses $10M to scams annually

Josefa Sigavolavola Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

October 9, 2025 6:05 am

Fiji loses $10m to cyber-attacks annually.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Policing’s Cybercrime and Cybersecurity Manager Savenaca Siwatibau during a panel discussion in Suva yesterday.

The discussion was hosted by Datec Fiji Pte Ltd at the Grand Pacific Hotel to mark Fiji’s Scam Awareness Week.

Article continues after advertisement

While responding to a question, Siwatibau confirmed the millions that the country loses to scams and cyberattacks annually, calling for better cyber hygiene in Fiji.

“We lost nearly around $10M a year in scams, that is from the reports that we receive from people that doesn’t trust the organization to conduct an investigation, not everybody reports scams; some of them are even embarrassed to report scams that they got scammed.”

Siwatibau advised that in order to build a protected digital infrastructure in Fiji, the private sector and the Government must work together.

“Imagine a population of 900,000 people, and we are losing $10M a year, so everybody is impacted. Cyber hygiene is very important. I hope that resonates with everyone of us and everyone here has a part to play.”

Digital Director General at the Department of Communications Tupou Baravilala commented, saying proper cyber hygiene annihilates 90 percent of cyber threats worldwide.

“I think at the end of the day it’s all about the trust factor, with the industry it’s people, the partners and other countries, how do we ensure that there is security that we all hold ourselves accountable to.”

The urgent need for attention to the millions being lost to scams and cyber-attacks annually calls for a nationwide emphasis on proper cyber hygiene for every Fijian digital user.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Nadi pilot project to introduce modern planting techniques

Ratu Naiqama urges diaspora to safeguard youth

Rotuman family crafts Fiji day accessories

Farmers learn modern rice technique

Cultural traditions should not undermine justice for children

Cybersecurity compliance urged as strategic priority for businesses

PM sugar cane farmers award launched

Kamikamica commissions first pad test rig

Bakani family calls for healing and reform at TRC hearing

Fiji loses $10M to scams annually

Fijian parliament delegation engages in key discussions

Trump says he may go to the Middle East for Gaza deal

Spectrum ready to rock at Return of the Dragon

Russia's Putin arrives for summit meetings in Tajikistan

Brazil not planning free public transport soon

France's Macron to name new PM in next 48 hours

Haiti children displaced by violence nearly double in a year

Champs roar into IDC top four

Three teams confirmed for IDC semifinals

Overall objective not achieved yet for Labasa

Fiji hoops seek to reignite fire

Kadavu aims to change their image during Vanua Trophy final

Vodafone Cup grand final set for Saturday

LTA officer to gear up with body cameras

Hamas says on war anniversary it's ready to reach Gaza deal, but conditions remain

Gold crosses $4,000 for first time, building on historic rally

Rewa secures IDC semifinal berth

Health Ministry backs child safeguarding policy

New reservoirs to end water shortages

Ministry takes steps to address Year Eight failures

France's Macron pressed to end political 'mess'

Still chance for Nadi and Suva

Vanua Trophy final more than just a battle for the title

Farmers told to use dry spell wisely

Macuata shift focus to final after strong semifinal performance

Fiji bodybuilding strike double gold in Tahiti

Education at the heart of Nasinu’s city vision

Those who buy stolen goods are the bigger criminals, says Magistrate

Termite outbreak declared in Ciriwai by BAF

Britain not seeking visa deal with India, Starmer says

Susau Investments thrives through Fiji Day celebrations

Fiji acts on $460m child abuse crisis

Nadi will throw the kitchen sink at us:Babs Khan

Rugby fever grips Sigatoka for Vanua Cup final

Bakani family shares heartbreaking testimony at FTRC hearing

Nasinu to represent Fiji at World Schools Festival

Fire leaves trail of destruction at Capricorn Hotel in Nadi

Two men to appear in court for identity theft

Fiji not only out to win, but to build legacies

Radrodro urges support for Nasinu youths

Fiji Bati to miss four key players in Pacific Championships

Undeclared firearms found on yacht at Savusavu port

Siromi responds to Seruiratu’s comments regarding the COI report

Biman says ADB project will fix leaking water systems

Lakers star LeBron James stays on

Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car

Borrowed SIMs risk scams

Naucukidi withdraws from NZ trip amid intimidation charge

Trio win Nobel prize for revealing quantum physics in action

Hundreds of building projects approved nationwide

Greta Thunberg alleges torture in Israeli detention

Russia has captured nearly 5,000 square km in Ukraine

Win at all cost mindset for Ba in opening game

Call to assess mental health services before law review

Blaze guts Capricorn Hotel in Nadi, guests and staffs evacuated

Minister urges FHEC to ensure job relevant courses

Navosa driven by fan’s turnout

Vanua U20 cup final set

TRC says trust is key as survivors begin to share stories

JSC disappointed with Seruiratu’s comments

Small businesses gear up for Fiji Day celebrations

Trump's threat to invoke Insurrection Act escalates showdown

Fijian Parliament and UNDP host bill review seminar

Farming for a fresh start

Draw for Suva and Lautoka

Labasa sinks Nadi in IDC

Historic first for Ba Women rugby

TRC holds first public hearing

Public urged to join review of Fiji’s Mental Health Act

Kadavu secure first-ever Skipper Cup spot

FSC denies dumping toxic cane juice into Ba River after Rarawai mill fire.

Todd focuses on exposure

Korean Embassy commits to Fiji’s climate action

Namaka market vendors in festive spirit for Fiji Day

Four for Orobulu in Rewa statement

Saneem denies corrupt benefit allegations

Construction still in progress in Belem as Brazil readies to host COP30

Mother helps son avoid jail after theft in Suva

Navosa clinch Skipper Cup Spot with gritty win over Rewa

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole shares cryptic post

EU must follow law in using frozen Russian assets

New Zealand foreign minister's home attacked by protester

McGirr finds it tough in first IDC

Taylor Swift reveals mom Andrea Swift's reaction

Basketball Fiji: A vision for the future

DPM Prasad applauds Ba Muslim Sports’ FANCA triumph

Macuata wins Ranadi semi, joins Ba in final

Naucukidi granted bail, allowed to travel to NZ for work

Matthieu Blazy kicks off Chanel design reset with breezy silhouettes

Development plan depends on action, says Prasad

Major infrastructure project aims to solve Suva’s water issues

Police probe Batinikama road roller fire

National archives highlights Fiji’s 55-year story

Miss Caubati advocates for youth empowerment and cultural diversity

Mexico intercepts new screwworm case in northern border state

First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women

Ba Women storm into Ranadi Cup final with win over Rewa

Cycling to training and second-hand shoes

Utoikamanu, Toia, Halasima head list of Tonga debutants

Lawyer fails to appear, trio further remanded

Blend of experience and youth in Toa Samoa squad

Gucci's fast-track approach for Demna's fashions shows early signs of success

Farmers get lifeline after Rarawai blaze

Kane's Premier League return interest fades

US civil rights agency opens sweeping antisemitism probe

Ministry plans dedicated rehab centre

Swift's album smashes her own sales record in the US

Cycling for wellness and fun in Nadi

Poultry farming against all odds

American fan favourite Ilona Maher gets her own Barbie doll

Pope Leo trims powers of Vatican bank

Illinois sues to block Trump from sending National Guard to Chicago

US federal shutdown enters sixth day as threat of layoffs looms

Scam cash hard to trace, police warn

Labasa aims to defend IDC title

Senior Corrections officer charged

Ranadi and Vanua Trophy semifinals set for today

Benefits and risks of AI

Fiji to introduce cards for children of diaspora

Leaders urge unity and pride ahead of Fiji Day

Woods to make TGL Season 2 debut in mid-January

Shamrock farm boosted in Suva

FCCC enhances checks as Fiji Day shopping peaks

Kasatkina cites stress, concludes tennis season early

Japan LDP chief Takaichi to appoint Motegi as foreign minister

Trump says Gaza talks advancing rapidly

Fiji FA to conduct nearly 200 drug tests at IDC

New health facility opens in Nadi

Sayed-Khaiyum says he was ‘flabbergasted’ by state’s questioning

Bad Bunny mocks backlash to his Super Bowl halftime gig

Kangaroos squad for Ashes Tour

Scammers target Fijians with AI tricks

Labasa vendors gear up for festive rush

Death toll from Indonesian school collapse jumps to at least 49

Ministry reviews vehicle policy to tackle congestion

Lautoka shoppers welcome revamped retail space ahead of Diwali

Italian police raid Dali exhibition

Former AG’s charges poorly worded court hears

Trump says US hit another boat off Venezuela coast

Call for greater support and dignity in psychiatric care

Rakula makes comeback for capital city

Grandfather jailed for raping 9-year-old granddaughter

Ironmonger brings Ireland's ancient past to life

Silver Ferns squad named for Australia series

New Zealand pays $3.5 million to Samoa after 2024 Navy ship sinking

Social media star Fontenoy breaks world record

Newcastle defeat Forest as Man City win at Brentford

Auckland airport welcomes regulator’s decision that airport probe unnecessary

Fathers join the conversation on postpartum depression

DPM Prasad commends Ba golf community

SPX steps up financial literacy drive

One match suspension and fine for Shankar

Hundreds of trekkers escape from blizzard-struck Everest

Illegal wildlife trade sparks urgency as NEC reconvenes

Vodafone Nasinu Festival shines light on community development

West Indies captain Chase rues poor finances and infrastructure

Preservationists struggle to restore Sudan's shattered treasures

187 Fijians undergo surgeries aboard Ark Silk Road

Netanyahu faces far-right backlash as Trump presses to end Gaza war

Pierpaolo Piccioli debuts at Balenciaga

Man jailed for life for raping step-granddaughter with special needs

Senior prison official questioned in intimidation probe

Hermes showcases leather brassiere tops and quilted silk

Macron loyalist picked to fix budget mess

Police detain trio over Raiwai taxi robbery

PM extends best wishes to Year 8 students

Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' presents pop phenomenon

France names new government amid political turmoil

Hamas readies for Gaza talks that US hopes will halt war, free hostages

Tegu earns call-up to Fiji Bulikula rugby league squad

Mass layoffs will start if shutdown talks 'going nowhere'

Broncos end 19-year title drought

Wasteful Crystal Palace punished by Jack's joy for Everton winner

Sinner ends Shanghai Masters title defense due to injury

Calls for more counsellors as drug cases rise in schools

Minister, medical scientists clash over unpaid overtime claims

Early detection vital, says surgeon

Inmates granted presidential pardon

Festival launch promotes community spirit and future growth

Pacific climate activists receive prestigious award

'Vaka Forum Series' set to tackle waste crisis

Judge throws out lawsuit over Nirvana’s album art featuring naked baby

North Korea's Kim says country will develop additional military measures

FIEH unveils new constitution, website, and CPD Policy

National U17 reps barred from IDC

Sustainable Tuna fishing talks with Kiribati to happen this month

Cleary wins gold in classic physique

Excitement builds as families enjoy Vodafone Nasinu Festival

Diwali Dhoom lights up Labasa with music and dance

WNBA commissioner Engelbert vows to "do better" after Collier criticism