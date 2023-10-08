Fiji is one of the happiest teams: Jackson

Fiji Water Flying Fijians assistant coach Glen Jackson thinks Portugal’s attacking style is the best at the Rugby World Cup and they have had some good results.

According to Jackson, Portugal could have won against Georgia, but Fiji understands in terms of what they’re are after.

He says it’s going to be a tough game and our side has to make sure they look after their ball.

Jackson adds the Portuguese have been one of the revelations of the tournament and everyone loves to watch them as they are playing a fantastic style of rugby.

However, Jackson says the Flying Fijians culture is one of their strengths.

“It’s one thing we have worked pretty hard on is our culture from day one. This is one of the happiest teams I have ever been a part of. We’ve virtually played knock-out rugby since the Australia game so it’s great to have the balance of still getting some enjoyment from the boys but also the competitiveness in this competition.”

Lock Isoa Nasilasila says Fiji has been branded as everyone’s second favourite team and every game they’ve played in France feels like a home game.

Nasilasila says there’s a great mood in camp ahead of tomorrow’s clash.

“The boys laughing, there’s a good vibe going around, we know how big the game is but it’s always good to see how the boys are reacting, all happy and all vibing.”

Fiji takes on Portugal in the last pool match of the World Cup tomorrow at 7am.