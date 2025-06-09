Fiji film sector generates $19 million

The film sector generated $19 million in production spending last financial year.

This activity stimulated the wider economy, producing a 1.6 times multiplier effect.

Film Fiji Board Chair Culden Kamea states this means every dollar spent by productions generates an additional 60 cents in the wider economy.

The sector engaged 951 local crew and more than 500 service providers, supporting industries such as tourism, construction and performing arts.

Kamea explained that major international productions including Love Island, Survivor and Hallmark projects have provided major opportunities for local talent.

“We need to manage it a little bit more carefully so we don’t have debt that we had before but we need to get to international markets.”

Fiji hosted 65 productions last year, ranging from large international shows to smaller local films.

These projects not only boost employment but also generate spending in hospitality, catering, music and location services.

Efforts to support local filmmakers continue with Film Fiji partnering with international festivals such as the Pacific Island Film Festival in New York and the SUBA International Film Festival.

Climate-focused film projects are also being promoted.

Kamea said the new Film Fiji crew portal gives local professionals direct access to productions, allowing them to create profiles, upload resumes and certificates and connect with local and international projects.

A service providers portal is also being developed to help companies coordinate logistics and secure work directly with productions.

Film Fiji has cleared $140 million in debt in just two and a half years.

CEO Jone Robertson credits the milestone to the dedication of Film Fiji staff, board members and the support from the government.

Robertson said Film Fiji was focused on nurturing local talent and enabling young Fijians to tell their stories on a larger scale.

He notes the quality of short films has improved with many local producers using basic equipment, including mobile phones, to create compelling content.

The agency is preparing for the next generation of television content while ensuring sustainable growth for the creative industry.

Structural reforms are underway including a review of the 25-year-old legislation that governs Film Fiji.

Plans include creating a limited liability company under the agency to act as a flexible production arm while Film Fiji continues as a regulator.

This will allow quicker responses to industry needs and emerging opportunities.

Looking ahead, Fiji will host major local and international television productions and the Kula Awards for secondary schools will be re-launched.

The Sulu International Film Festival recently announced plans for a film studio and Convention Centre in the West, part of the government’s three-year development plan.

