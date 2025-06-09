Fiji expands trade mission to Japan

[file photo]

Fiji’s growing partnership with Japan has taken a major leap forward following a successful trade and investment mission and Fiji’s participation in Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai.

The trade and investment mission formed part of the Government’s wider economic diplomacy agenda aimed at expanding market access, attracting quality investments, and strengthening development partnerships.¤

Minister for Finance, Commerce, and Business Development Esrom Immanuel says that the Fijian delegation engaged with Japanese stakeholders to identify opportunities across sectors that align closely with Japan’s innovation-driven economy.

Article continues after advertisement

“These lessons will inform Fiji’s ongoing effort to modernize its cooperative movement for greater inclusivity and productivity”

Immanuel says that Japan reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Fiji’s sustainable development goals, with collaboration identified in renewable energy, climate resilience, digital connectivity, and agriculture modernization.

He also added that the Prime Minister will be leading the Government delegation to sign the Japan-Fiji-lomavata Partnership Agreement with the Government of Japan next month.

Independent Member of Parliament Faiyaz Koya commended the Trade Ministry’s efforts in extending opportunities in the Asian market.

“In terms of Japan itself, Japan has been a part of Fiji’s development for many, many years and this was another opportunity to further what can be done with respect to the friendship and how they hold us in very high regard with respect to trade and many other development issues that they actually help with.”

The Minister says Fiji’s engagement in Japan has reaffirmed the nation’s position as a trusted, dynamic Pacific partner open for business, ready for investment, and committed to a sustainable and inclusive future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.