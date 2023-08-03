Fiji commits to deepening relations with NZ

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka has acknowledged the New Zealand Government for their unwavering support and assistance extended to Fiji over the years.

Ditoka says Fiji is committed to deepening and broadening its collaboration with New Zealand in the areas of humanitarian response and risk management.

He adds that they are ready to explore new avenues for cooperation and forge stronger ties that will lead to a more secure and resilient future.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are very thankful for all the assistance that we have been getting from New Zealand in various expects of our work. Not only in disaster management but also in rural development so we are very thankful.”

Meanwhile, a new agreement signed yesterday will bolster emergency management cooperation between the two countries.

The Memorandum of Cooperation between New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Fiji National Disaster Management Office will help strengthen disaster resilience, response, and recovery capacities in both countries.