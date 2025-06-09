Fiji Cancer Society faces rising demand for patient support

File Photo

The Fiji Cancer Society is seeing a sharp rise in demand for patient support services as more people seek help with transport, medical supplies, and essential medication.

Chief Executive Belinda Chan says the Society now spends over $5,000 a month on transport across the three divisions to ensure patients can attend medical appointments and receive treatment.

“So in a month, the bulk of our expenses goes towards patient support. And I’d probably say oncology support. So if it’s oncology support, that’s more to do with surgical backlogs and diagnostic tests.”

Chan says the Society continues to prioritize oncology care, covering diagnostic tests, surgical support, and other costs linked to cancer treatment.

She adds that more iTaukei patients are now seeking assistance, many of whom are diagnosed late and face significant financial hardship during treatment.

“And it just breaks my heart because they should be the healthiest, able to access, but they’re not doing much about that bit.”

Despite growing demand, Chan says the Fiji Cancer Society continues to support patients through donor funding, government partnerships, and dedicated community programs to ensure access to life-saving care.

