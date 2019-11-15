Water and Electricity concessions extended

Fijians who genuinely cannot afford to pay their water bills will have payments deferred rather than be disconnected- this policy will be extended to 31 March 2021.

However, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced that those who can pay their water bill must do so.

Sayed-Khaiyum says to incentivize investments in water infrastructure investors will no longer be required to pay investments fully upfront adding that payments can be scheduled within three months of a projects construction.

Article continues after advertisement

This includes the requirements to safeguard the government’s expenditure through bank guarantees.

Additionally, The Economy Minister announced that Fijians who are subsidized customers of Energy Fiji Limited will continue to have the first 100 units of power discounted through to 31st March 2021.

Sayed-Khaiyum says government and EFL will each cover 50 percent of the subsidy to ensure that these customers pay only VAT on their first 100 units of power every month.

He also highlighted that grid extension projects, will be considered on a case by case basis by EFL.