Government to provide grants for first home buyers

To ensure that more Fijians own a home, the first homeowners will be provided with a grant up to $30,000.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says while the First Home Buyer’s Programme will continue, it is becoming more generous.

For households who earn less than $50,000 a year, they will be granted $30,000 to build their first home and $15,000 to buy their first home.

He says for families earning above $50,000 annually, they can be granted $20,000 to build their first home and $5,000 to buy their first home.

“If your house for example costs $90,000to build , $30,000 will be given by the Government. Why we doing that, obviously because we want more people top build because when people build things, when you build an office block, when you build a home, you employ people, the painter the plumber, somebody digs the foundation, does the tiling so construction is always the way to stimulate the economy which is not beholden to any overseas fluctuation or overseas interest.”

Sayed Khaiyum says constitutional rights can’t be put on hold just because of a crisis.

He says in partnership with International Finance Corporation, they are finalising a public-private partnership financing model to allow for the construction of multi-story housing projects across Viti Levu.

Housing Minister Premila Kumar says the budget has created a level playing field for all stakeholders.

“The innovation or the creativity that you see in this budget is inviting the private sector come on board participate in this social housing and you will be looked after through various incentive so its is a great opportunity. This is a budget that simply says to all Fijians come on board, lets really build our economy together.”

The Ministry for Housing and Community Development budget remains at $13.5 million, similar to COVID-19 response budget.