Fiji Airports signs MOA with TSLS

Fiji Airports has signed an agreement with the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service to support the delivery of its public service at Fiji’s primary aviation gateway, the Nadi International Airport.

The MOA will see the display of travel clearance messages on digital screens at the Departure Check-In area and prior to the entrance to the security clearance zone.

Also, two self-service guarantor clearance kiosks will be placed just outside the international arrivals concourse area to serve Fijians arriving from overseas, particularly bonded graduates and existing sponsored students.

This will allow them to quickly and efficiently access TSLS services to delist their travel guarantors without the need to travel to an office or wait in line.

TSLS chief executive Dr Hasmukh Lal says it was vital to provide a seamless experience in accessing and obtaining bond, travel and guarantor clearance for students and bonded graduates.

He adds that with automated process, there has been a significant improvement in service delivery on travel clearance because everything is available online and the approvals are accessed by Immigration staff on their computer screens at the Nadi airport.

