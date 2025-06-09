Fiji Airports leads emergency tabletop exercise

[ Source: Fiji Airports / Facebook ]

Fiji Airports has conducted this year’s Tabletop Exercise at Nadi International Airport, aimed at evaluating, refining, and practising airport emergency procedures and response plans.

The exercise brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from airlines, ground handling, and medical services.

It served to strengthen understanding of individual roles, enhance coordination, identify gaps in existing procedures, and reinforce a unified safety culture to ensure preparedness for potential real-world emergencies.

Fiji Airports emphasises that the safety and security of travellers and crew remain paramount, and initiatives such as this exercise are critical in maintaining operational readiness and alignment among all stakeholders.

