Festive rush sparks excitement

Nadi Town is buzzing as shoppers make final preparations for Diwali, bringing streets and markets to life.

Business owners report strong sales and high foot traffic in the lead-up to the festival.

Infashion and Roopmilan Director Yogesh Kapadia states this Diwali is going very well, business is good, and people are happy.

He said that the overlap with Fiji Day has given retailers an added boost.

“I would like to say that this Diwali is really good, we are all happy, business is good, people are happy and that’s it, it’s all good here.”

Raniga Jewellery Owner Arvind Raniga said Diwali remains one of the busiest periods of the year despite rising gold prices.

He added that special pricing will make purchases more attractive to customers.

“As you know the price of gold has really gone up but we are going to give you a very special price on that day. The customers I’m sure will be happy to receive.”

With just one day remaining, Nadi is a hive of activity, color and festive cheer as residents prepare to celebrate one of the year’s most anticipated Hindu festivals.

