FEO enhances digital systems

The Fijian Elections Office is currently undertaking crucial digital upgrades to modernize its internal operations

This development was brought to light by the FEO when addressing questions during its Public Accounts Committee submission regarding the 2021-2022 Audit Report.

Director of Corporate Services Sanjeshwar Ram says they are focusing on bolstering data integrity in anticipation of upcoming electoral events.

However, Committee Chair Esrom Immanuel questioned the status of the office’s Elections Management System, which was originally procured in 2019 at a cost of $1.3 million.

“So that’s still available or now fully deprecated? So what you’re going to do next. You’re going to update it or buy another, a new one.”

In response, Ram confirms that efforts are underway to upgrade aspects of the system.

Ram states that the office maintains an updated inventory register to support transparency and operational efficiency.

He adds that the Elections Office is also strengthening internal governance through digital processes, and business continuity planning.

