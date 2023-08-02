FENC receives timely boost

The Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji has received a substantial boost to its annual funding support.

Burger King Fiji today handed over a timely donation of $10,000 in support of FENC’s assistance towards underprivileged children.

FENC Head of Operations Nirmala Nambiar says since 2016 Burger King has supported them with over $100,000 that goes towards the poorest of the poor children.

Nambiar says this support will allow them to continue their work with equipping kids with school supplies.

Burger King General Manager Akash Narsey says education is a gateway for growth and success and they wish to continue contributing on improving educational access to all children in Fiji regardless of their socio-economic background.

FENC Fiji has supported about 27,000 children since 2009.